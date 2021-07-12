EVSC: No decision on mask requirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC has not yet decided if masks will be required for students and teachers next school year.

Officials say they will continue to monitor local health data before making that decision in two weeks. Prior to a meeting on Monday, the school board held a town hall, giving parents the opportunity to speak one-on-one with members.

Many concerned parents have been showing up to the meetings with protest signs. They’re asking for answers regarding the 2021-2022 school year opening plan.

The CDC said on Friday that vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside of school buildings.