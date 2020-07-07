EVSC plans to make graduation videos for Class of 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On Monday, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corp. Superintendent Dr. David Smith answered questions during a Facebook Live.

One topic of discussion was cancelling in-person graduation ceremonies. EVSC officials announced last week that all commencement ceremonies were canceled after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb delayed the next phase of reopening the Hoosier State.

Dr. Smith announced on Monday that students will still be recognized for their efforts.

“We will make graduation videos,” said Dr. Smith. “We’ll have the principal with the commencement address, the student speaker, a board member accepting the class, then making certain that everyone is still acknowleged that way. Not great substitute for an in-person graduation to get to walk across the stage, but unfortunately we’re in times where we have to make decisions.”

Dr. Smith also talked about in-person classes this Fall. He says students may choose to wear a face shield instead of a face mask if that’s what they are more comfortable with.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)