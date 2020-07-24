EVSC releases reopening plan for each school

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) When students in the EVSC go back to school, they won’t all head back at the same time. Students whose last names begin with A-J will return on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. Last names K-Z will go back on Aug. 24, 25 and 26. All students will then return beginning Thursday, August 27.

While the EVSC has already released their plans for reopening the schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, each school also has its own specific plan. You can see each EVSC school’s plan here.

But not everybody is happy about the reopening plans. A North High School parent is upset because his sophomore won’t be able to play football this year if he chooses to learn from home. Now the parent is threatening to sue if the rule isn’t changed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: