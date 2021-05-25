EVSC School Board holds one-on-one town hall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The EVSC School Board hosted a town hall Monday before its regular meeting.

The town hall is an effort to create more engagement and transparency between board members and residents. Rather than holding public comment off the top of the regular school board meeting, the board members sat down and spoke face to face with residents.

Jason Woebkenberg says some people are not comfortable speaking at the podium and prefer the relaxed conversation that this setting provides.

Only a few residents showed up for Monday’s town hall.