EVSC school breakfast, lunch prices to increase next school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board approved a resolution to raise school breakfast and lunch prices next year.

Elementary and middle school breakfast prices will go from $1.35 to $1.45, while high school breakfast will go from $1.50 to $1.60.

Middle school lunch prices will increase from $2.20 to $2.35, and high school lunch will go from $2.40 to $2.55.

 EVSC says adult price lunches will remain unchanged; they were increased from 3.00 to 3.65 in the 2019-20 school year.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

