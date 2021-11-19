EVSC seeking community feedback with survey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials are making one final push for community feedback. The EVSC is conducting a “Better Together” survey to assist the district develop their upcoming five year plan.

The survey is open to the public and runs through the end of the day Saturday November 20. Officials are seeking feedback regarding values community members wish to see reflected with students and those in the community, as well as visions for the district in the coming years.

Jason Woebkenberg with the EVSC says the feedback received from this survey will be instrumental and will keep the district moving in the right direction.

“We really do touch so many lives here in our community,” says Woebkenberg, “and we take that very seriously. And we want to make sure our 40 schools are set up to be places students are going to thrive and every student is going to build up to the best of their potential.”

More information regarding this survey can be found here.