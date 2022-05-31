EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation continues to support families in the community, and not just those with school aged kids. Tuesday, the school corporation kicked off its free summer meals program.

A spokesperson says the program was feeding more than 25,000 families pre-pandemic. There are 16 sites spread across the community. Each will serve breakfast and lunch at set times. School officials say anyone 18 and under can get the free food.

“It is anyone, you don’t even have to be school aged if you are under the age of 18. So, if you are someone living near one of these schools, or if you make your way to one of these school sites and you have a 3 year old for example, they can eat for free,” said Jason Woebkenberg, EVSC Chief Communications Officer.

Most of the sites will stop serving food at the end of June. A few will be open into the first week of July.

