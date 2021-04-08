All EVSC staff to receive $1,000 next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Thanks to federal COVID relief funding, all Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation employees will receive a $1,000. EVSC superintendent Dr. David Smith announced the news in a YouTube video.

The stipend will show up on the May 28 pay deposit. Any employee in a regularly appointed status as of November 13, 2020, and is still employed and in a pay status as of May 1, 2021, will be eligible to receive this stipend. There are 3,4000 employees within the EVSC.

Doctor David Smith says he and the board of trustees firmly believe this is worth every penny.

Please know your efforts will not soon be forgotten by our students, our families, the employees of this region and our entire community.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)