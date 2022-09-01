EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police charged an Evansville special education teacher with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday after she was arrested with the same charges one month prior.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a person down in an SUV at the intersection of Bellemeade Avenue and Colony Road just after 5 a.m.. According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer arriving on scene found the vehicle in the middle of the intersection, with the driver slumped over the steering wheel.

The officer said he recognized the driver as 40-year-old Amy McCullough. According to the affidavit, McCullough was arrested for OMVWI on July 31.

According to police, McCullough agreed to take a breathalyzer test and had a result of 0.141 BAC. McCullough was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

McCullough is listed as a special education teacher at Benjamin Bosse High School. We reached out to EVSC who confirmed McCullough is an employee.