EVSC to announce back to school plans

EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has announced their back to school plans for the 2021-2022 school year. The EVSC will be strongly recommending mask wearing for those who are not vaccinated. However, masks will not be required for students and staff. The EVSC’s superintendent says this is consistent with guidance of the CDC and the Indiana Department of Health (IDH). Masks will be required for students riding the bus as well as the bus driver.

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for EVSC students and staff as they have in-person classes five days a week for the upcoming school year.

Students will be practicing social distancing with desks facing in the same direction while staying three feet apart. EVSC Superintendent David Smith says they will still be doing contact tracing so close contacts can quarantine. Smith added those who are vaccinated and asymptomatic will not have to quarantine even if they are considered to be a close contact to someone who has COVID-19.

EVSC leaders say these plans are subject to change if they receive new guidance from the CDC and the IDH.