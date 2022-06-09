EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – During June, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) will host several open interview dates for openings in food services and the EVSC’s Extended Day Centers.

Food service open interviews will take place at the EVSC Administration Building, located at 951 Walnut Street, on the following dates and times:

June 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.

June 23, from 8 to 11 a.m.

June 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.

EVSC says food service employees work approximately 3 hours each day, Monday through Friday, with summers off. No experience is necessary.

EVSC Extended Day open interviews will take place at Central Library’s Browning Room, located at 200 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., on the following dates and times:

June 22, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

June 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.

EVSC says Extended Day Center employees work part time. Starting pay is $10.20 per hour and includes paid training, as well as employee bonuses.

For additional information, and to see all job openings within the EVSC, please visit this website.