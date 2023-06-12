HENDERSON Ky. (WEHT)- Prior to a regularly scheduled board meeting, 3 members of the Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation as well as district administrators will hold at Town Hall on June 12, beginning at 5 p.m.

This Town Hall is for Vanderburgh County residents to speak directly with Board members about solving issues involving EVSC schools. The meeting will be held in the Technology and Innovation Center at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Any member of the public who would like to attend the Town Hall should register by completing the form found on the EVSC website.

The Board of School Trustees will meet for their regularly scheduled board meeting following the Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. The board meeting can also be observed by listening to 90.7 WPSR or live streamed via the WPSR website.