EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) elected trustees have sent a letter dated Feb.10 to Senator Jeff Raatz asking the senator to discuss the controversial HB1134 with schools’ administrators, trustees, and teachers about the effect the bill will have on the future of education in Indiana.

The letter from the EVSC encourages Raatz to vote “no” to the bill. Several reasons are stated by the EVSC in the letter that state their opposition to HB1134.

EVSC fears that HB1134 will limit classroom instruction and discourage college students from pursuing careers in education. Indiana already faces an enormous teacher shortage and this shortage of educators is already having an economic impact on the state.

Another concern EVSC explains are the requirements and mandates associated with a school’s curriculum. Schools will be required to make a curriculum advisory committee to review curriculum materials and activities and mandate an online curriculum portal be created with complete classroom and library material information.

A counter argument to the bill the EVSC puts forward is by stating that Indiana already has state standards for education with a state-guided curriculum and instructions that help guide classroom instruction. These state standards already help students become cooperative and critical thinkers that research and analyze diverse circumstances throughout their education.

There have been no reports of teachers indoctrinating students and telling them what to think according to the EVSC. Thinking critically and discussing topics in school is not to be confused as indoctrination.

The EVSC believes these new curriculum requirements and mandates will restrict many topics being discussed in the safety of a classroom and includes adding a level of opt-in and opt-outs of instruction and evaluations by parents. The opt-in and opt-outs by parents could prove to be problematic.

Indiana has guidelines and protections in place for parental permission in advance of many such services on the report of the EVSC. Parents that do not return opt-in and opt-out instruction in a timely manner could have their students subjected to sitting in the halls that will disrupt their education.

The letter informs that any teacher that violates these curriculum restrictions and mandates could also be subject to existing school complaint protocols that could reach the court system. Teachers should be able to teach to the standards already set by the state board of education.

HB1134 addresses schools to have a “one law fits all” mentality which is not practical according to the EVSC. Instruction and critical thinking for a 3rd grade Reading class is not the same for a high school Civic glass.

The final apprehension toward HB1134 stated in the EVSC’s letter is the circumstance that a student brings up a restricted topic. A misunderstood discussion and comments taken out of context could wind up being in an unclear reporting protocol that the court system would have to address.

EVSC warns that a classroom grievance that goes to the court system hurts the education system and passes judicial restraint.

The letter closes with another plea to Senator Raatz to discuss HB1134 with teachers and trustees before voting with the EVSC board members signatures and contact information.