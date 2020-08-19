EVSC welcomes students back for first day of school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Students are due back in class in the EVSC and it’s been a long road to get to this day.

It was nearly five months ago COVID-19 caused a temporary school closure in March. Eventually the decision to move to an all virtual or distance schedule to finish the year. The last day of school took place May 8.

Graduation ceremonies were postponed and eventually canceled in July.

After being suspended since March, athletics were able to resume just after July 4.

As cases of the virus continued to spread this Summer, the first day of school on August 5 was pushed back to August 19.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)