EVV budget discussions continuing Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Discussion of the Evansville city budget will continue at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Multiple amendments have been filed, one of them affecting the amount of money allocated to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Councilmen Justin Elpers and Jonathan Weaver cosponsored an amendment that would cut that allotment in half.

Different organizations in the city, including Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment (CAJE), have expressed their disapproval in the amendment.

Elpers says the loss of funds from the casino has resulted in a loss for multiple departments across the budget.

He says he’s trying to make things fair.

“I want to be consistent in saying that the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is also receiving casino funds,” he says. “I want to be consistent and they should receive less just like all these other city departments are receiving less.”

On Friday, Council President Alex Burton withdrew his proposal regarding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Burton was met with backlash from the community, with people claiming it was an attempt to “defund the police.”

The budget needs to be finalized by November 1.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

