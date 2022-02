FILE: A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Evansville’s Regional Airport (EVV)’s website, all except one flight has been cancelled at this time.

Delta Air Lines is still arriving from Atlanta, Georgia at this time, but it is also the only arrival still active at this time.

There are no departures from EVV, as they have all been cancelled.