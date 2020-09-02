EVV maintaining service to all hubs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Even though American Airlines flights to Chicago will remain on pause for now, officials at Evansville Regional Airport say it’s in good shape despite the pandemic.

Unlike several airports across the country, EVV has not lost service to any of its hubs; United Airlines is still providing travel from Evansville to Chicago.

“All of the airlines are looking for new and innovative ways to improve passenger experience, but also where they can and cannot add destinations. And we’re continuing to talk with our airline partners about what does the future look like for EVV,” airport executive director Nate Hahn said.

Officials expect American aAirlines flights to Chicago will resume this fall.

American will add first class flights to Charlotte in October and Allegiant will be adding flights to Orlando in November and December.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

