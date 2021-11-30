EVV officials announce new program for businesses and organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Regional Airport officials announced a new program designed to maximize the impact that flying local has on the region at the Evansville Rotary luncheon on Tuesday.

Officials say the FlyEVV First program will provide an opportunity for businesses and organizations to adopt a company policy in support of EVV exclusive originating air travel. Nine companies have joined the program already: AstraZeneca, Atlas, Berry Global, CenterPoint Energy, Energy Systems Group, Gibbs, Koch Enterprises, Old National and Toyota.

“FlyEVV First provides the opportunity for regional business leaders to continually help move our region forward by committing their companies to utilize Evansville Regional Airport,” said Nate Hahn, Executive Director at Evansville Regional Airport. “Flying EVV First benefits the entire region by improving our region’s global competitiveness, reducing overall business travel costs and growing our region’s economy.”

For more information about the program, click here.