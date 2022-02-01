EVV’s new scanners aim to help you and the TSA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Regional Airport recently got an upgrade that makes things easier for TSA agents. Airport officials tell us EVV received new 3D scanners that now have been installed.

The new scanners give TSA agents a much better look at the items passing through the system. EVV says it gives them the tools needed to stop security threats at the line of defense.

TSA agents tell us it also benefits the passenger. The new scanners will limit the number of bag checks needed during security checks.

“Because they’re able to manipulate that image on screen, they’re able to pivot, they’re able to stretch it, they are then able to resolve potential security threats on-screen without having to do that bag check. And as a traveler, that is great news,” a spokesperson with EVV says.

We’re told there are currently 321 CT scanners at 141 different airports including Evansville Regional.