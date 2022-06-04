EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility reminds customers to check your monthly statement for a bill insert with important information about the EWSU 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report.

EWSU officials say they publish their Consumer Confidence Reports yearly, detailing many different things. The report includes where your water comes from, information on contaminants commonly found in drinking water, key data on regulated contaminants, and where to find more info on drinking water and water protection efforts.

You can also find the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report here.