EWSU announces biannual switch to water disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s that time of year again, when Evansville residents may notice a different taste and smell in their tap water.

Starting May 10, Evansville Water and Sewage Utility will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the water treatment process from chloramine, which is made from chlorine and ammonia, to free chlorine.

Free chlorine is stronger than chloramine and is used to remove more resistant bacteria and viruses in the water distribution system.

The utility says the switch is a standard water treatment practice to keep water mains clean throughout the year and is recommended by state drinking water guidelines. According to the utility, mild chlorine taste and odor is considered normal and “poses no health risk.”

The switch will run until June 28.