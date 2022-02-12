EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you plan on taking your date out for a nice Valentine’s Day lunch, make sure you’re aware of this lane closure you may come across along the way.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says starting Feb. 14, the northwest bound lane on Veterans Memorial Pkwy will be periodically closed to traffic. According to EWSU’s website, work will continue daily for around two weeks.

Luckily for drivers coming home from work, EWSU says the lane will re-open daily at 3:30 p.m. The lane closure was scheduled so crews can remove trees for the Bee Slough River Flood Gate Project, officials say.