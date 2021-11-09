EWSU bill mailing issue resolved, late fees and shutoffs resume December 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers who pay their bills by mail are receiving paper statements on schedule without delay now that an issue with the mail distribution system has been resolved. EWSU did not charge late fees or disconnect services for customers who were inconvenienced by late billing issues. However, on December 1, the utility will resume charging late fees and shutting off service on accounts that have not been paid by the date on the disconnection notice.

EWSU customers who need more time to pay the past due amount are urged to call EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846 before December 1 to setup payment arrangements and avoid additional fees. Customers may also request payment arrangements online. Visit ewsu.com and click Account & Billing, then select Payment Arrangements. Please note: payment arrangements cannot be made after the shutoff date has passed and the account has been disconnected.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding while the Utility worked through the mailing issue with our vendor,” said EWSU Executive Director Lane Young. “While this problem has been corrected, EWSU is committed to improving billing services for all of our customers – whether you choose to receive your bill by mail or opt to use one of our convenient electronic payment methods.”

EWSU customers are encouraged to go paperless by setting up automatic scheduled payments online using the MyWater EWSU portal, or download the MyWater EWSU app to set up scheduled payments using your smartphone. Customers can also use the portal and app to manage their accounts.