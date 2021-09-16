EWSU: Can’t confirm if water main breaks related to fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews have repaired the water main that broke on Wednesday night near the fire on North Saint Joseph Avenue.

EWSU officials could not confirm if the main broke as a result of the firefighting efforts, but firefighters told Eyewitness News there were water issues on site. The break impacted people who live on Huber and Kratzville Road about a mile from the fire. Two other water main breaks happened across the street from Glisson’s on North Saint Joseph and Sheridan and on North Twelfth Avenue.

A precautionary boil advisory remains in place for homes on Sheridan Road.