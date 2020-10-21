EWSU cautions against sewer inlet leaves; City of Owensboro offering leaf pick-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — We love to see fall leaves and their multitude of colors, but some don’t care for them on their lawn.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is asking you not sweep those leaves into the road.

Wet leaves can stick together, and instead going down the drain, can actually clog sewer inlets.

This leads to roads quickly flooding during rain showers.

Please bag or mulch your leaves, and clean those inlets if you see they’re becoming covered with leaves.

The City of Owensboro is willing to haul those leaves away for you.

Leaf pickups are done by zones, and you can locate your zone by using their leaf pickup map.

Once on the site, it will ask for your address and give you the leaf pickup information.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is also doing a leaf pickup, but stated on their Twitter they are delaying it by one week, to allow more leaves to fall.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)