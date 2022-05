EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) made public Monday that Claremont Avenue is closing between S. Red Bank Road and S. Tekoppel Ave. starting May 2.

EWSU says Claremont will be closed for approximately 120 days as crews work to install a new water main as well as other related improvements. Officials say Claremont will only only be open to local traffic in the area.