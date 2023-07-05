HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will extend the Bill Relief Program for its second year to help eligible individuals and families lighten the cost of their utility bill.

EWSU says the program aided more than 3,000 households, but officials estimate that nearly 25,000 households may qualify for the program. Customers who reside inside the city limits, have city water service and have a total household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for the assistance.

Customers can apply online at ewsu.com/billrelief. EWSU will send an email confirming if the application was received, and whether the request was approved or denied.

EWSU says those who qualify will receive a $10 monthly credit applied to their account for up to 12 months. Funding for the program is provided by the American Rescue Plan.