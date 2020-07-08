EWSU extends shutoff moratorium

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s Water and Sewer Utility Board approved extending shut offs until August 14.

The collection of deposits and other fees are also suspended until then.

The moratorium was supposed to expire at the end of June.

“[At] Any given time, about 800 customers could receive a shutoff notice, [but] not necessarily all at once. But also, about two thirds of those pay their bill and avoid a shutoff from occurring. That number has increased, the last report I had, to about 2,400. So [there’s been] a substantial increase in the number,” utility department director Allen Mounts said.

Mounts encourages customers to go ahead and set up payment plans now and not to wait for a shutoff notice.

EWSU will start to shut off water services on August 15th if bills are not paid or payment plans are not in place.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

LATEST NEWS