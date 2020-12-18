EWSU offices closing for holidays, trash pick-up schedule altered

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will close its business offices in observation of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Water or sewer emergencies should be directed to the After Hours Emergency number at 812-421-2130.

Republic Services will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. City residents scheduled for trash collections on Friday will have their trash picked-up on Saturday.

EWSU will offer the annual Christmas tree disposal service December 28 through January 15. Republic Services will collect Christmas trees on the day of regular trash pick-up.

Trees should be placed next to the regular trash cart. The service is for city residents who pay for trash and recycling services with their monthly water and sewer bill. It is not available to apartment complexes, mobile home communities or retail and commercial businesses.

Live Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling January 9 at the old Walmart west parking lot on University Dr. The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon.

Christmas trees will be converted into mulch by a local tree service company to help save landfill space.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

