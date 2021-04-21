EWSU hosts public meeting for water rate hike proposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Evansville residents attended the first public meeting held by the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility to discuss a proposed new water treatment plant.

The current plant was built in 1897. Earlier this month, Eyewitness News was given a look inside.

If approved– customers would see a rate increase of $3.47 for using 5,000 gallons of water per month.

Both people who showed up at the meeting support the proposal.

“I’m here as a citizen, as a neighbor – thankful and grateful for the opportunity to fix this for our generation, for my kids and for generations to come,” Zac Parsons said.

Lane Young, EWSU executive director, says the system is completely funded and kept up through revenue, so the cost falls to rate payers.

“The size of our system is as large as Boston’s. Unfortunately Boston is six times the size we are in population. It’s that population that supports this infrastructure,” Young said.

The next public hearing is May 4.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)