EWSU offering annual Christmas tree disposal service

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will offer their annual Christmas tree disposal service starting on December 27 through January 14.

Christmas trees will have to be placed next to your trash cart at the curb on the day of your scheduled trash collection and Republic Services will pick it up and take it to the landfill. Utility customers who pay for trash and recycling with their monthly water and sewer bill are eligible for the Christmas tree disposal service. The service is not available to residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile home communities, outside the city limits or for retail, commercial and business customers.

If you would rather have your Christmas tree recycled instead of taken to the landfill, the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will hold its annual Holiday Recycling event on January 8. The event will be held at 4551 University Drive from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will also accept gift cards, cardboard boxes and other recyclable materials.

For more information, click here.