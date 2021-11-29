EWSU resumes late fees and shutoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility did not charge late fees or disconnect services for customers who had late billing issues this fall. Now that the mail distribution issue has been resolved and paper bills are arriving on schedule, late fees and service disconnections will resume on December 1.

Customers who still need more time to pay are urged to contact EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846 before the due date to set up payment arrangements and to avoid additional fees. Customers may also request payment arrangements online. Customers, however, are encouraged to go paperless by setting up automatic scheduled payments online using the EWSU app to set up scheduled payments using their smartphone.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding while the Utility worked through the mailing issue with our vendor,” said EWSU Executive Director Lane Young. “While this problem has been corrected, EWSU is committed to improving billing services for all of our customers – whether you choose to receive your bill by mail or opt to use one of our convenient electronic payment methods.”