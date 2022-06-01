EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily.

“Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU spokesperson through Facebook on Wednesday, June 1.

According to the utility company, heavy trash services will resume on Monday, June 6. Republic Services say they apologize for the delays and will recover heavy trash as quickly as possible.