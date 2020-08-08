EWSU temporarily changing disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility says it will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in its systems starting Tuesday.

The switch will last until September 21 and EWSU officials say the switch from chloramine to free chlorine will remove resistant bacteria and viruses that may be found in the water distribution system, adding that this is a standard water treatment practice to keep water mains clean.

Some customers may notice a slight change in the taste or odor of their tap water but the EWSU says many customers will not notice a difference.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: