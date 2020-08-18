EWSU to begin cutting off service as early as Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After Governor Eric Holcomb’s utility shutoff moratorium ended August 14, the Evansville Utility Board says it will begin cutting off service to customers behind in their payments as early as Wednesday, August 19.

EWSU says it will begin service disconnections based on the shutoff date received by customers with their account statement. The disconnections will occur throughout the monthly billing cycle and will not all happen simultaneously.

The board encourages those behind on payments to make arrangements before the utilities shutoff. Services will not be disrupted for non-payment if the account holder makes payment arrangements.

Once the shutoff happens, it is EWSU’s policy to ask for full payment before the service is turned back on. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board also waived late fees, disconnection/reconnection fees, and deposits for residential customers through October 12.

Payment arrangements may be requested online at www.ewsu.com. Click the “Payment Arrangement” tab, answer a few basic questions and submit. The website includes information on local Assistance Agencies that may be able to provide financial assistance. Customers may also send an email to EWSUCustomerService@ewsu.com or call EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846.

There are other local resources available to help Hoosiers.

EWSU says as of Monday, August 17, there were 2,128 delinquent accounts, down from 2,740 delinquent accounts on July 24, 2020. Payment arrangements increased from 191 to 663 during the same period.

