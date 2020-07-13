EWSU will not shut off utilities until August 15

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says that unless the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission extends their moratorium on shut offs, the EWSU will resume shutting off utilities on Aug. 15.

Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the moratorium last month through August 14. While this means your utilities cannot be shut off if you don’t pay your bill, but you are still responsible for paying that bill. The IURC has also denied gas and electric companies’ request to increase costs in an effort to recover lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

The EWSU Board voted last week to authorize the utility to extend payment terms from three (3) month to at least six (6) months. Payment terms may be extended up to 12 months for extenuating circumstances. In addition, the board voted to continue deferring the collecting of late fees, convenience fees, deposits and reconnection fees while the moratorium remains in effect.

If a customer has an account in delinquent status, they are encouraged to use EWSU online services to make payments or request payment arrangements. Visit www.ewsu.com and click “Payment Arrangement” under General Requests. EWSU Customer Service will work with customers to set-up extended payment plans.

Financial assistance may be available through local agencies. For a list of community resources, go to www.ewsu.com and click “Assistance Agencies”. For more information call EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846 or send an email to: EWSUCustomerService@ewsu.com.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)