EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners.

For many, like Fort Branch, Indiana resident Sandra Crothers, the Half Pot is one of the main attractions at the Fall Festival.

“We did it last year, and now again this year,” says Crothers. “I had a group say, ‘let’s go buy tickets’, so here I am.”

That mindset appeared to be quite popular on Evansville’s west side.

“I might have to get some more tickets,” says Tom of Henderson, Kentucky.

With the winner walking away with over a half million dollars, it begs the question; what would you do with all that money?

“My part will probably be invested,” says Crothers, “but I don’t know about everybody else. I mean, everybody has their own way of doing things. Mine will probably be put back into my business.”

Tom’s wife Kathy adds, “Well, I would like to retire.” Tom explains that he purchases Half Pot tickets because of the enticing odds. “It’s so much better than the lottery,” says Tom. “It’s a chance, but you’re not going to win if you don’t buy a ticket.”

“I’d probably give some to my kids, of course. Got to keep them going,” says Steve Clayton.