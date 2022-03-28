LINCOLNSHIRE, England. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville has announced their new executive director and dean of Harlaxton College, the university’s study abroad center for the past five decades.

Monday, President Pietruszkiewicz named Holly Carter to take over in the new role. School officials say she has been serving as principal for the past couple of years.

“Holly has been an exemplary leader at Harlaxton for the past two years, especially in the midst of challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and innovation to this new role, and we are confident she will lead Harlaxton to new levels of outreach and success for the next generations of study abroad students.”

Harlaxton College is housed in an exquisite, 200-room Victorian manor built in the 1850s and located in the countryside of Lincolnshire, England. The school tells us the first students to study abroad at the manor were welcomed in 1971 and has been a second home to thousands of students.

Carter will supervise both the academic services of Harlaxton College as well as its business operations, UE says.

“I am humbled and honored to be placed in this position of trust,” said Carter. “Harlaxton means so much to me and to so many people in Evansville and beyond. In my new role, I will endeavor to keep the manor and the college thriving for generations to come.”

As the dean, she will join the UE academic affairs leadership team and will be responsible for Harlaxton’s curriculum, assessment, course scheduling, and ongoing partnerships with other universities. As the executive director, she will manage filming opportunities as well as bookings for weddings and conferences.