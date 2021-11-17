Executive Director of Aurora discusses Homeless Experience Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An unusual experiment will take place in Evansville in the next few days.

Ordinary men and women, are removing themselves from their comfortable everyday lives and immersing themselves in homelessness on the streets and in shelters. It’s called the Homeless Experience Project.

We wanted to find out more, so we spoke to Zac Heronemus, the executive director of Aurora, the group that serves and advocates for Evansville’s homeless, and the group organizing the event. You can watch our interview with him in the video player above.