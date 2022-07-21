VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced an upcoming closure for the north bound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66 in Evansville.

Beginning on or around July 27, the north bound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue will be closed for reconstruction. The exit reconstruction is part of a larger project to reconstruct the US 41 bridge over Pigeon Creek.

The work is expected to last through mid-August depending on weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the official detour for motorists is US 41 to I-64 to State Road 65 to State Road 66.