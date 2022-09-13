DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court in Kentucky says you can expect delays while driving along U.S. 60 in the western portion of the county.

According to officials, a contractor is working on a bridge deck overlay project at Katie Meadow Slough near Stanley. Temporary signals have been placed to alternate traffic flow with a lane width restriction of 11 feet.

County officials say the closure will be in effect through mid-October. Click here to visit Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2’s social media page for more information.