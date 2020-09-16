Experiencing issues receiving television signals? A weather phenomenon could be to blame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Have you been experiencing issues receiving television signals Wednesday? It could be a phenomenon called tropospheric ducting!
Tropospheric ducting is typically caused by temperature inversions, most common in the spring or autumn. These inversions could cause television signals to not behave normally, causing issues for viewers at home. Luckily, these issues are temporary and normal service should resume within a few hours/
(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)
