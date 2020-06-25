Experts: job field continuing to grow

(WEHT)- Economic Development Committee CEO Greg Wathen says there are over 10,000 job listings in southwest Indiana alone as states across America continue to reopen.

Wathen says jobs once considered “non-essential” are now returning to the workforce but adds that the number of jobs is dependent on the demand for a certain product or service.

Wathen notes that essential services, like nursing and food preparation, are also seeing an increase as well.

I think as people start to feel comfortable going to restaurants, going to retail stores, getting out and about, the weather is relatively nice, I think people will start believing that ‘hey, it’s back to normal.’

Greg Wathen

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

