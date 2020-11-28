Experts say beware of holiday scams

(WEHT) As you work to finish your holiday shopping list, cybercriminals are working fast to scam you out of your cash.

Scammers like to lure their victims through social media ads. According to the Better Business Bureau, most of the shoppers who say they got scammed online reported it involved a product they saw advertised on Facebook or Instagram.

Be wary of vendors asking you to pay with a money transfer app like Cash App or Venmo. For the best protection, pay with a credit card.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

