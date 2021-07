MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews have been sent to a report of a grain bin fire and explosion in Posey County.

The call came in just before 9:00 a.m. in the 8900 block of West Franklin Road, which is the site of the Green Plains ethanol plant. Initial reports from the scene say there are no injuries

