HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Ellis Park announced it will be moving post time for the first races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to 10:30 a.m. due to a forecast for extreme heat.

Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman says the safety of their race horses and backstretch personnel is paramount, and they hope they will avoid most of the heat by starting two hours early.

“Horses racing at Ellis Park over the decades have demonstrated remarkable resilience to heat,” said Inman, “but we will be doing everything we can to ensure they can race safely. In addition to the much earlier start, that includes having multiple water stations and hoses at regular intervals around the track. Our state veterinarian staff will be hyper-vigilant looking for any signs of adverse reactions to the heat and be poised to act immediately. We wanted to go on and make the announcement to give our horsemen plenty of time to rework shipping plans where necessary.”

Officials say training on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be held from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. with no renovation break and the gate will be open for school from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m..