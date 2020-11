EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Dispatch says emergency crews have been called to the scene after a car flipped upside down at Green River Rd. just south of Lynch.

The Evansville Fire Department has been requested for extrication.

Eyewitness News currently has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 21, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: