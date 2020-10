HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-- Amazon Prime Day was delayed this year. Although, it is turning into a major shopping event. Local business owners are hoping shoppers can take some of their buying energy and splurge in their hometown.

Nancy Satterfield is a co-owner of Beachbum Farms in Henderson. She says during the pandemic, local shops and boutiques need your support. Her business bought their fall and winter items a year ago with no pandemic in sight.