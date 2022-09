(WEHT) – We’ve lost a friend and a colleague here at ABC25/CW7. Shane Boles passed away early on Friday morning.

Shane joined us before the merger as an editor at 25. After the WEHT merger with WTVW, Shane was brought in as a producer and photographer in our creative services department.

Shane was talented, but he was much more. He loved people, especially his young son Maddox. Shane left this earth too early, he was 41-years-old.