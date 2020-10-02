Ball State professor discusses COVID-19 spring break study

MUNCIE, Ind. (WEHT) — New research from Ball State University and a Ph.D. candidate at Vanderbilt University examined the effects of increased travel by college students on COVID-19 cases and mortality growth rates.

The data shows thousands of college students may have picked up COVID-19 while at popular and densely-packed spring break destinations and return to infect others with the virus.

Eyewitness news Noah Alatza talked to the researcher about his findings.

You can view the paper by clicking here.

TRANSCRIPTION:

Noah Alatza: Well, Dr. Niekamp, thank you for joining us tonight. You were part of a study on the effect of increased travel by college students on confirmed COVID-19 cases and mortality growth rates in the United States. So why did you decide to study this topic?



Dr. Paul Niekamp: Well, I think this was a topic that was interesting to me because, well, first of all, I’m an economics professor at a university. And I think that at the time, some university students were being vilified by the media, perhaps fairly or perhaps unfairly, for their behavior that was occurring during spring break. So we have a pandemic going on and some people were fearing that you had some undergraduates who were perhaps ignoring social distancing guidelines. And we’re interested as to what degree these students were contributing to COVID-19 spread in the counties of their home universities.

So they have their spring break, they go on it, they have fun, what happens when they come back? Do they bring COVID-19 back to the universities? And if so, do they spread it to potentially higher-risk individuals, because we know that undergraduates, for the most part, have a lower mortality risk than your average American, especially older Americans, like faculty, or high-risk individuals in the community surrounding a university. So we’re really interested in trying to estimate, what kind of impact are these students having on COVID-19 in the surrounding community?



Noah: And Dr. Niekamp very interesting stuff there. But what were some of your findings, some of the biggest takeaways from the study.



Dr. Niekamp: So I think what I have to say first is that not all universities had a spring break, largely because during a very small window in early March, most universities across the US about 80 or 90%, of all four universities closed or canceled their in-person classes.

So we had some universities in the US where students went on spring break and came back then when other universities where students, effectively had their spring breaks canceled, and most of these students did not go on spring break. And what we found, was that counties with a higher proportion of university students who actually went on spring break had about 20 percent higher COVID-19 cases per capita by April 30 of this year.

And we also found was that about four to five weeks after return, there were some suggestive evidence of an increase in deaths related to COVID-19 as well. So this is some evidence that they were not only bringing COVID-19 back with themselves and to spreading it to other university students, but also potentially spreading it to high risk individuals in the surrounding community.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)